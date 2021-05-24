Somerset ISD family upset after they say their daughter wasn't allowed in senior class group photo

Britni De Los Santos said she was told she couldn't participate because she was a student learning virtually and not receiving face-to-face, on campus instruction.

SOMERSET, Texas — A Somerset ISD family still upset tonight after they said their daughter wasn’t allowed to participate in her senior class panoramic photo.

Britni De Los Santos said she got in place for the group photo last week at Somerset High School when a school official pulled her from photo and said it was because Britni was a virtual student.

Britni said she was humiliated and embarrassed.

“The counselor comes in, she pulls us aside and she's like, ‘Hey, since you're marked as virtual, you can't take the picture,’” said Britni.

It was a huge blow to Britni, who said she’s been working hard from home most of the school year.

“Everybody was getting ready to take their picture and they picked us out and we had to literally, like, walk off in front of everybody,” said Britni. She said a few other students were also asked to leave.

“I called Britni and you can hear it in her voice, she was upset,” said Jennifer De Los Santos, Britni’s mother.

Jennifer said her daughter has a medical condition and because of anxiety brought on as a result of the pandemic, they decided it was best for her to learn from home.

“When I got home, I could see it in her face, and I could feel it, like she was that she was hurt and there was nothing we can do about it,” said Jennifer.

At the beginning of the school year, Somerset ISD was the first district in the area to partner with Community Labs to provide weekly COVID-19 tests to all students learning on campus.

The district said they communicated to parents early on that only students who were at school for face-to-face learning could participate in extra-curricular activities and other school events.

The policy, district officials said, is meant to contain the virus and keep students and staff safe.

Then, fast forward to last week, Britni and Jennifer both said that messages sent to senior parents were confusing.

“We were excited to take our class picture because we're not allowed to do any of our other senior activities, but it's like they're picking and choosing what they want us to do,” said Britni.

Somerset ISD sent KENS 5 a copy of the letter sent to senior parents on April 29th.

In reference to the senior panoramic picture, the letter said:

“Senior Panoramic Picture & Senior Memory Walk to Somerset Schools – Thursday, May 20th: All seniors need to be on campus at the front of the school before 1st period and no later than 8:35 for the Panoramic picture. Seniors will then participate in the Senior Memory Walk to Somerset Schools. Only Face-to-Face students will be allowed to participate in this event.”

But, Britni said an Instagram account that blasts teacher-approved messages to seniors didn’t mention the face-to-face learning as a requirement to be in the photo.

“If the teacher was aware that these students couldn't participate, then at that point that shouldn't have been posted,” said Jennifer.

We asked the district about the Instagram account, and they said it was not associated with the district.

Somerset ISD officials sent KENS 5 this statement in response to the incident:

"Somerset ISD’s policy and mitigation efforts which includes weekly COVID-19 testing have been the same since the beginning of the school year. Our policy from the onset was that any student who wanted to participate in extracurricular activities or events were required to participate in face to face instruction and weekly COVID-19 screenings to maintain a healthy safe learning environment for everyone.

This policy was communicated again to seniors and senior parents through a variety of methods prior to senior events. The only exception made was for graduation, each and every senior will have the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive the diploma they’ve worked 12 years for. We are extremely proud of our seniors and look forward to seeing them graduate at Bulldog Stadium."

But, the incident still earmarks a frustrating end to Britni’s senior year.

“This is heart heartbreaking because she worked just as hard as those kids to complete her graduation requirements, whether it had been virtual or not. They gave the children the option to do this,” said Jennifer.