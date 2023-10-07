Some STAAR Test results now available while others remain delayed

STAAR test results for grades 3-8 will not be available until after August 11, just before most Texas students return to school for the new school year.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Parents can now view their child's STAAR end-of-course results in the family portal for the 2022-2023 school year, but STAAR tests for grades 3-8 are still delayed.

This comes after significant delays in the reporting the test results. The tests are taken at the end of the school year in April and May and, in most years, the results are available in mid-to-late June.

STAAR test results for grades 3-8 will not be available until after August 11, just before most Texas students return to school for the new school year.

The Texas Education Agency said the delay is due to a change in how the STAAR test is scored.

"Educators from across the state will convene in the spring and summer to provide their expert opinions and verify that the cut points and related scale scores are appropriate for the redesigned STAAR assessments. Given this extra activity, the reporting process will be a bit longer this summer," the TEA said on its website.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.