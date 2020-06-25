Parents hope to host community prom, give seniors an opportunity for more memories

Some community members hope to host a prom for seniors who missed out this year, with health precautions in place.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas — Even as much of Texas begins to reopen, the typical time for many milestones has already come and gone—including high school prom.

"They still need that final 'I made it, it’s here, it’s mine.' I get it, and I was sad a lot of kids across the whole city wasn’t going to be able to do it," Joyce Bonebrake-Russell said.

That's why she and other community volunteers are still hoping to pull off an event this summer. The theme is "We Go Together."

"This is completely parent and community-driven and I know there are tons of parents out there that wanted this for their kids," Bonebrake-Russell said. "They wanted to know ways to figure it out. And (planning it) financially is the biggest thing."

They're looking for sponsors, all kinds of donations and volunteers.

In the meantime, Bonebrake-Russell says all bases are being covered. They're requiring a participation form to be filled out from parents, they'll be tested at the door and require masks, and outdoor space will be available if necessary.