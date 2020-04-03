COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Smithson Valley High School administration sent out a letter to parents to inform them that the campus would be deep cleaned by the school's custodial crews out of an "abundance of caution."

Per the letter, several students were talking about the coronavirus when a teacher said that she had been at North Star Mall on Sunday, one day after a previously quarantined patient from Lackland Air Force Base who tested positive was there.

Rumors were then spread around campus that the same teacher had been taken away by ambulance. However, that was not the case. Additionally, the teacher did not exhibit any symptoms of being sick and was allowed to return to class.

In the letter to parents, Principal Michael Wahl explained that the district has been in contact with the Chief of Epidemiology at the City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District and that they reaffirmed that "the individuals who were at the mall this past weekend are not at risk and can continue with normal activities."

With that being said, the campus was deep cleaned by custodial crews "out of an abundance of caution."

It is important to note that the students and staff of Smithson Valley High School are not at risk.

Additionally, the Metropolitan Health District is reminding the community that San Antonio has no identified cases of community transmission of the disease to date.