Share your concerns: 2022 Back to School survey

SAN ANTONIO — It's almost time to head back to school.

As you start preparing for the new school year, KENS 5 wants to help parents share their perspectives, concerns and successes as students return to class. We're launching a 2022 back-to-school survey, which will include topics such as learning levels, school safety and security, finances and more.

We hope to use the information gathered as a resource to generate solutions-oriented back-to-school coverage, highlight parents' concerns and share wisdom from parent to parent.

You can select your student's district on the survey and share questions you may have about the upcoming school year.

Look for updates on our survey throughout the next few weeks on KENS 5.

