The first day back to school for Northside ISD teachers kicked off with a pep rally in the Holmes High School gym, complete with the Star Bangled Banner from Holmes alumna Marina Garcia. But then it was off to the races for Sul Ross Middle School educators to start the 7th annual block walk.

"We consider us family at Ross Middle School, and what better way to come out and make connections and build relationships with our families and continue that relationship and bring them into the campus?" Sul Ross Middle School Principal Faustino Ortega said.

Martin Elementary School Principal Evelyn Cobarruvias added, "They love seeing the teachers. That's what makes the connection there with the teachers and parents as well."

Along with that connection, teachers and administrators brought information for families to make that transition from summer to school a little easier. One teacher encouraged a future student to come to a 'Meet the Teacher' event on Wednesday. At that event, students meet teachers, receive their schedules and find out where their classes will be.

Monday's block walk had special meaning for Principal Ortega. "I used to teach Bible study here when I was in middle school, and then afterword we would come and play basketball here at the basketball courts," he said. "We had a lot of fun. It was great experience, and it brings back a lot of memories as I walk through here for the block walk."

He hopes that connections made Monday will carry over into the school year. 6th grader Joshua spoke about his teachers and said, "They inspire us. They teach us everything we need to know."

"It's kind of good to remind us that we are going to have to be there soon, so it's not like we have to go to school tomorrow and you are just not ready," eighth grader David said.

700 teachers and principals in the Northside ISD took part in Monday's block walk along with a few elected officials. They hope the block walk will help strengthen the relationships between school staff and families, which, in turn, will increase student attendance and parental involvement.

