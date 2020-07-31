Several colleges not requiring SAT, ACT scores due to pandemic

The temporary change comes after several testing centers were unable to offer standardized testing because of the pandemic.

It's an interesting time in the world of college admissions. Especially when it comes to standardized test scores.

Several colleges have temporarily shifted to test-optional in response to COVID-19. So what exactly does that mean?

"At some schools they’re being used and at other schools, they’re not being used right now," said Director of Post-Secondary Services of Fusion Academy Nicole Bozick.

Bozick has worked in admissions for more than 15 years. She told KENS 5 that "instead of submitting standardized tests, a lot of schools are looking for potentially an additional writing supplement that you can submit. There are some universities that are saying now, 'instead of submitting your ACT and SAT's, we’d love for you to have an interview with one of our admissions staff.'"

This comes after nearly 100 colleges have changed their application requirements until Fall 2021 where students will have the option to submit SAT and/or ACT scores.

This doesn’t mean you can’t submit your test scores if you did take a standardized test. Bozick said it’s actually encouraged to have that extra element if possible.

However, it's still important to note that certain colleges are not changing their testing requirement guidelines. You can find out a school's requirements by visiting their website.

But the temporary change comes after several testing centers were unable to offer standardized testing because of the pandemic. So students who plan to go to college within the next year have the ability to get creative with their applications.

If you have a university you want to apply to, you can visit their admissions website or give them a call. You can ask if you can set up a Zoom meeting with an admissions officer or alumni.

"Now more than ever, those conversations are going to have a large part of the review process," said Bozick.

She also said it gives you a chance to stand out and not just be another application. And that way you’re not limited to your GPA or test scores.