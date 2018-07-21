Weinert Elementary School in Seguin was the focus of a 39-page report compiled by an Austin-based attorney. That investigation found that teachers were being pressured to have students change their answers on some benchmark tests.

As a result, principal Brandi Bell-Wiatrek resigned last month and assistant principal Veronica Ramirez has been moved to to a different position in the district. The district made the report available to KENS 5 Friday.

The report concluded that the Bell-Wiatrek and Ramirez directed teachers to allow students to re-do problems or questions missed on the benchmark test. Students were then not as prepared for STAAR tests, the report said.

"Some teachers said it was easier to give the principal the data she wanted on the Benchmark knowing that it was not a true reflection of the student's ability to perform," the report reads.

The principal reportedly also made multiple remarks that support the claim that Weinert Elementary was more focused on the numbers than the students.

