TEXAS, USA — If you know a science teacher who deserves recognition for their hard work, you can nominate them for a unique holiday gift.

SEA LIFE Aquarium is giving five science teachers in Texas lifetime passes to the exhibit on 849 East Commerce Street.

The teachers chosen will also receive educational materials they can take back to the classroom, as well as a behind the scenes tour of the aquarium before it opens.

The nomination deadline is open until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winning teachers will be announced in mid-December.

To nominate a teacher, click here.