School risk level in SA drops to 'moderate', Metro Health says

SAN ANTONIO — The "School Risk Level" for the San Antonio area has dropped to the "moderate" level, according to the City of San Antonio.

Metro Health issued new guidance that recommends a phased approach for in-person teaching based on how severe the coronavirus situation is in a given week.

The guidance recommended no in-person teaching while the risk level was in the severe "red zone". On Tuesday, the risk level dropped from red to yellow, or moderate. The yellow zone recommends in-person instruction for special-needs students and those with less access to resources.

The lowest risk level is green, at which point in-person teaching is safe enough to take place in accordance with Centers for Disease Control recommendations.