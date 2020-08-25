School risk level in SA drops to 'moderate', Metro Health says

SAN ANTONIO — The "School Risk Level" for the San Antonio area has dropped to the "moderate" level, according to the City of San Antonio.
Metro Health issued new guidance that recommends a phased approach for in-person teaching based on how severe the coronavirus situation is in a given week.
The guidance recommended no in-person teaching while the risk level was in the severe "red zone". On Tuesday, the risk level dropped from red to yellow, or moderate. The yellow zone recommends in-person instruction for special-needs students and those with less access to resources.
The lowest risk level is green, at which point in-person teaching is safe enough to take place in accordance with Centers for Disease Control recommendations.
Most school districts in the San Antonio area had planned to do distance learning until after Labor Day, when they planned to have some students return in person.