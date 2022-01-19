Several San Antonio-area schools cancel classes due to inclement weather | Full list

These districts include SAISD, NEISD and NISD. KENS 5 is updating this list as statements become available.

SAN ANTONIO — With the chance for inclement weather that could affect South Texas Wednesday night into Thursday, several schools in the San Antonio area are canceling classes. These include the San Antonio Independent School District, Northside Independent School District and North East Independent School District.

KENS 5 has put together the list of schools, districts that have confirmed closures, including statements:

Brooks Academy

"Because the weather is going to become increasingly dangerous over the next 24 hours, we have made the decision to close all Brooks campuses tomorrow, January 20. Please continue to watch for updates during the day tomorrow. We will keep you posted on any information regarding Friday."

San Antonio ISD

"Due to predicted winter weather and the safety of all staff and students, the San Antonio ISD district, including all schools and offices, will be closed Thursday, Jan. 20."

Northside ISD

"Northside ISD will close all schools and offices Thursday, Jan. 20. All extracurricular activities will also be canceled. This decision is made out of an abundance of caution and with the safety of our students and staff in mind."

North East ISD

"All NEISD schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, January 20. This includes the COVID-19 testing site."

Harlandale ISD

"Due to the inclement weather conditions that are expected to arrive tonight and tomorrow, we have decided to suspect all district activities Thursday, January 20, for the safety of students and staff."

Somerset ISD

"Somerset ISD will close all schools and offices tomorrow Thursday, Jan. 20. This decision is made out of an abundance of caution and with the safety of our students and staff in mind."

South San ISD

"South San ISD will monitor the situation and provide additional information as needed if conditions persist through Friday. Continue to monitor the website and social media platforms for updated information."

Southwest ISD

"Due to inclement weather and out of an abundance of caution, Southwest ISD will close all schools and cancel after-school activities Thursday, Jan. 20. All classes and previously scheduled activities will resume as normal on Friday, Jan. 21."

Judson ISD

"All Judson ISD campuses and district buildings will be physically closed. All afterschool meetings/event and extracurricular activities are cancelled. This decision was not made lightly. Weather conditions may be safe tomorrow morning; however, it is unclear that the conditions will remain safe by the end of the day when we need to transport students home."

Edgewood ISD

"Due to weather and in anticipation of staffing shortages all campuses and extracurricular activities will be canceled tomorrow, January 20, 2022. Essential staff will be notified if they are required to report to work. Classes will resume on Jan. 21st."

Shepherd of the Hills School and Child Care

"Closed Thursday, January 20."

The Winston School

"Our school will be closed due to inclement weather tomorrow, Thursday, January 20th."

With a Winter Weather Advisory going into effect early Thursday morning, preparations are underway for freezing weather that could bring snow flurries to the San Antonio area. We're tracking the latest developments here.

A cold front is expected to push through San Antonio on Wednesday night through Thursday morning, bringing a 40-degree drop in temperatures that will continue through the end of the week.

The wintry mix and wind chill temperatures in the 20s are expected for San Antonio over the next 48 hours.

Get the latest updates on the winter weather with our running article here.