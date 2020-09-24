New state report shows 86 COVID-19 cases overall at SA's top 3 districts

Public school districts are required to report positive COVID-19 cases on school campuses to the state of Texas.

The state's public school COVID-19 data dashboard reported 1,212 total new student cases for the week of September 14-20, bringing the total to 3,445 positive cases out of an estimated 1.1 million students learning in-person. The total count of on-campus staff cases rose to 2,850 after 660 new cases were reported.

The state also published a report Thursday that gives the total coronavirus cases per district for all school districts in Texas.

Below is some of the case information for San Antonio largest districts from the report released on September 24.

**Current week refers to the week of September 14-20, and cumulative refers to July 27 - September 20.

Boerne ISD

Current week staff cases: 1

Current week student cases: 5

Confirmed on campus 0 / Confirmed off campus 0 / Unknown 6

Cumulative staff cases: 5

Cumulative student cases: 17

Confirmed on campus 0 / Confirmed off campus 11 / Unknown 11

Comal ISD

Current week staff cases: 0

Current week student cases: 12

Confirmed on campus 0 / Confirmed off campus 0 / Unknown 12

Cumulative staff cases: 9

Cumulative student cases: 25

Confirmed on campus 0 / Confirmed off campus 0 / Unknown 34

Judson ISD

Current week staff cases: 1

Current week student cases: 0

Confirmed on campus 0 / Confirmed off campus 1 / Unknown 0

Cumulative staff cases: 3

Cumulative student cases: 3

Confirmed on campus 0 / Confirmed off campus 6 / Unknown 0

North East ISD

Current week staff cases: 1

Current week student cases: 6

Confirmed on campus 0 / Confirmed off campus 2 / Unknown 5

Cumulative staff cases: 14

Cumulative student cases: 11

Confirmed on campus 0 / Confirmed off campus 7 / Unknown 18

Northside ISD

Current week staff cases: 8

Current week student cases: 5

Confirmed on campus 0 / Confirmed off campus 10 / Unknown 3

Cumulative staff cases: 35

Cumulative student cases: 9

Confirmed on campus 2 / Confirmed off campus 28 / Unknown 14

San Antonio ISD

Current week staff cases: 1

Current week student cases: 1

Confirmed on campus 0 / Confirmed off campus 2 / Unknown 0

Cumulative staff cases: 16

Cumulative student cases: 1

Confirmed on campus 1 / Confirmed off campus 16 / Unknown 0

The coronavirus case information about other school districts in the San Antonio and surrounding area can be found here.