SAN ANTONIO — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to temporarily shutter our normal way of life and students of all education levels remain home, uncertain of when they may return to their classrooms, IDEA Public Schools has announced it is "preparing to offer distance learning (for) the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year," effectively ending the possibility of in-person teaching resuming this semester.

The decision was announced by the district on Thursday afternoon, and affects all its Texas campuses, which are largely in the San Antonio and Austin areas.

District officials say facilities will still open for meals and childcare.

"We will continue to monitor the situation throughout the summer and hope to reopen our school buildings in August."

Most other local school districts have announced extended closures until May 4, following Gov. Greg Abbott's order earlier this week. Many are still offering meals to students.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, there have been more than 4,800 cases of the novel coronavirus in Texas, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, and 74 deaths.

