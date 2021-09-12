LIST: Schools closed Wednesday due to Nicholas

The hurricane made landfall early Tuesday morning causing some structural damage to buildings and homes near the coast.

HOUSTON — Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane near Sargent, TX. early Tuesday morning. Though not as big as a rainmaker as we anticipated, the storm still caused quite a bit of damage to coastal communities and east Harris County.

The storm left more than half a million people without power but CenterPoint crews are quickly restoring it in many areas. It may take a few days for the hardest-hit places.

These school districts are opting to remain closed Wednesday for the safety of their students and staff.

Angleton ISD

Brazosport College

Brazosport ISD

Columbia-Brazoria ISD

Danbury ISD

Sweeny ISD