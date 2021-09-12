LIST: Schools closed Wednesday due to Nicholas

HOUSTON — Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane near Sargent, TX. early Tuesday morning. Though not as big as a rainmaker as we anticipated, the storm still caused quite a bit of damage to coastal communities and east Harris County.
The storm left more than half a million people without power but CenterPoint crews are quickly restoring it in many areas. It may take a few days for the hardest-hit places.
These school districts are opting to remain closed Wednesday for the safety of their students and staff.
- Angleton ISD
- Brazosport College
- Brazosport ISD
- Columbia-Brazoria ISD
- Danbury ISD
- Sweeny ISD
This page will be updated throughout the day as we hear from more school districts on their reopening plans.