Since it's back to school time, here's your refresher on what to do around school buses

School buses are back on Texas roads. Here's what the flashing lights and sign mean.

HOUSTON — School is back in session for many kids across the Houston area, and more will be headed back to the classrooms in the next few weeks.

This means more school buses will be back on the roads.

You may be familiar with the rules of driving near school buses or in school zones, but if you're not -- or need a little refresher -- here are some helpful tips:

(Tips below provided by Texas DPS and TxDOT)

According to Texas law, if a bus has alternating flashing red signals visible from the front or rear, drivers must stop before reaching the bus. Drivers can only proceed if the flashing lights are no longer activated, the driver signals you to proceed or the bus has resumed driving. If you're driving in the opposite direction of a school bus and are separated by a physical barrier or an intervening space, you do not have to stop . If a highway is only divided by a left-turn lane, it is not considered divided and drivers must stop for school buses.

Be careful around railroad crossings. School buses are legally required to stop at them.

Always stay alert for children around buses and remember that they may not always look for vehicles before crossing the street.

NOTE: Drivers who illegally pass a school bus face fines of up to $1,250 for the first offense.