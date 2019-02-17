SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 50 orchestra students at San Marcos High are heading to the National Orchestra Cup at the Lincoln Center next month, marking a major achievement for both the participants and the school. March 9 will be the first time San Marcos's orchestra has participated in a national competition.

“Whatever happens on the stage, however the judges feel, how we've performed—their opinion's valuable because it'll help us grow,” said Christopher Hanson, the orchestra's director.

The orchestra previously competed at a festival in Corpus Christi where they brought home several trophies. Hanson said that competition was extremely rewarding for the students.

“I went to check out and get the judges' sheet, and they just started bringing out trophies," he said. "We completely swept the festival. We were the best orchestra in our class, best orchestra in the festival. It was humbling to say the least."

A mere three months later, the director said, they got an invitation to compete at the National Orchestra Cup. He said the students view this as an opportunity to not only put a spotlight on San Marcos, but to grow as musicians.

“They may miss one note, they miss one measure. But together as an ensemble, as student and teacher, we work through those things. I’ve seen firsthand students take that and apply that directly to their life,” Hanson said.

As for the students, they point to their director for helping them become better musicians. Violinist Jess Irvin said Hanson has the ability to help them understand complicated ideas.

“He introduces a lot of interesting concepts and ways that are easy to understand than just like, 'Oh, this is theory.' He really does a good way of explaining things that are really interesting,” Irvin said.

Roxy Moore, principal cellist and orchestra president, said Hanson is the reason why she is playing music today. He's been her director since she was in middle school.

Moore said she was recently, accepted to the Butler School of Music at UT Austin.

“Without Mr. Hanson, I don't think I would be playing my instrument. I joined orchestra when I was in 7th grade. I really wasn't that into it. I was just kind of doing it as an elective, something to do. It completely changed my life,” she said.

Hanson has played a major role in keeping music alive at the schools, particularly at San Marcos, where music education has drastically evolved since the 1950's. The program used to not exist for students.

Hanson was a graduate student at Texas State University when he worked with community string programs. He began petitioning the school board to reinstate the program at the schools. It proved to be a success, as board members later approved the program.

In 2012, Hanson took over the orchestra program at the middle school. It later expanded to the high school. In sharing why music education is so important to him, he referred to an educational philosopher, Maxine Greene.



“Greene says that many say that the arts cannot change the world, but they can change human beings who can change the world. And when people ask why I teach in public education, I often tell them to change the world,” he said.

Hanson and the students say they are going to NYC knowing that the competition is a trophy in and of itself.

“If it brings back a trophy with us, it’s fantastic. There will be a physical representation of our accomplishment. But having these students experience this, and appreciate this opportunity has come, because they made a conscientious decision to be involved in art," Hanson said. "That's the most valuable thing we're going to get out of this trip."

If you would like to help the students raise money for their trip, there’s a GoFundMe page or PayPal account set up. You can also, contact the director at Christopher.hanson@smcisd.net