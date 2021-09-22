San Antonio's Young Women’s Leadership Academy recognized as Blue Ribbon School, again

Just six years ago, it was recognized in part because of its remarkable 100% graduation rate.

The students and staff at Young Women’s Leadership Academy have a lot to celebrate. On Wednesday, the school was recognized as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School.

The San Antonio Independent School District institution located on the west side at 2123 West Huisache Avenue, serves students in grades 6-12. And it's not the first time the school was named a Blue Ribbon School. Just six years ago, it was recognized in part because of its remarkable 100% graduation rate.

YWLA is one of only 26 Texas schools to be recognized.

The news came from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona when he recognized 325 schools "based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

US Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona @SecCardona congratulates the 2021 National Blue Ribbon School awardees yesterday at @SundlingJH as part of the @usedgov #BackToSchool bus tour. Way to go #NBRS2021!🎉 https://t.co/u3R44UqD7V https://t.co/sqZB0Q5995 — National Blue Ribbon (@NatlBlueRibbon) September 22, 2021

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Secretary Cardona said. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”