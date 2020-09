San Antonio Zoo offering $8 admission for locals day Tuesday

The discount applies for the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The video above about the drive-thru zoo is from a previous story.

The San Antonio Zoo is encouraging people to get outside and enjoy the Wild Connections exhibit with a discount for local residents on Tuesday, September 22.

Admission to the San Antonio Zoo will be $8 per person, courtesy of the city's Parks and Recreation Department as part of the department's "locals day", which is held periodically through the year.

The discount applies for the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

All you have to do is bring along proof of San Antonio residency and purchase tickets at the gate.