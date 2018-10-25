SAN ANTONIO — A teacher has been fired after the school said she used a cable cord to spank a 5-year-old student.

Angelica Noriega says that her daughter is traumatized by the situation and has since been pulled out of the school. She says last Friday, a teacher at KIPP Un Mundo Dual Language Academy used a charging cable to hit her daughter. She says she doesn't know how long this type of abuse has been going on but plans to pursue legal action.

A spokeswoman sent us a statement regarding the former KIPP Un Mundo employee:

On Friday afternoon, we were notified of a report from a student at KIPP Un Mundo Dual Language Academy concerning unacceptable discipline techniques used by a teacher. We quickly investigated and made the decision to terminate the employee on Friday.

She no longer works for KIPP Texas Public Schools. We have contacted law enforcement and Child Protective Services to report the incident.

We value every student and family that is a part of the KIPP network and their safety and well-being comes first. KIPP Texas Public Schools is committed to taking swift action in situations such as these, and we remain committed to our mission of preparing our students for choice-filled lives as they continue on the path to and through college.

KIPP Texas Public Schools – San Antonio

The school says that any form of physical punishment is not allowed on its campus. A spokeswoman sent us an excerpt from its Student and Family Handbook regarding punishment at school:

c. Corporal Punishment

No form of corporal punishment, whether parent desired or school initiated, is permitted by any school personnel under any circumstances. This includes swats, whippings, paddlings, spankings, or any other form of physical punishment. Parents also will not be permitted to perform corporal punishment on their children while on a KIPP campus.

