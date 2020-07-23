San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo commits $12.2 million to education

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announced on Thursday that they committed $12.2 million to education in 2020, helping over 21,275 Texas students.
According to a release, funds are raised through events including the annual rodeo and awarded through scholarships, grants, endowments, junior livestock auctions, student western art auction, calf scramble program and show premiums.
“We are thrilled to help future generations of Texas youth achieve their educational goals," Executive Director & CEO Cody Davenport said. "The Rodeo and our over 6,000 volunteers work diligently to generate as much funds for the youth of Texas as it is at the core of our organization and mission. This educational commitment would not be possible without the support of our community, sponsors and patrons that visit us each year.”
Officials say the Rodeo has committed nearly a quarter of a billion dollars to education since 1984, and they've given scholarships to about 11,000 Texas students.
As of now, the 2021 rodeo is scheduled for February 11-28 at the Freeman Coliseum and AT&T Center.
