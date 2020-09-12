San Antonio schools in 'Red Zone' | Metro Health issues new directive and recommends against in-person instruction

"We urge parents to choose remote learning until we can get over this hump,” Woo said as the coronavirus situation worsens in San Antonio.

Per the order, in-person learning is not recommended at this time; new guidance for schools from pre-kindergarten through college was also added to the directive. This comes as Bexar County is now seeing over 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 per day in the past seven days.

“The schools indicator bar is in the Red Zone, which means in-person learning is not recommended,” said Dr. Woo. “Our data show that schools are less risky places than we thought at the start of the pandemic, but we also know that avoiding extra risks will help contain our current surge. We urge parents to choose remote learning until we can get over this hump.”

Here are some of the main points of the new directive:

Colleges and universities are asked to remain virtual

In-person learning should be highly restricted and take place in pods of no more than six

Staff teaching in person should be tested

Right now, Woo says that in-person learning should be focused on special education students and those without reliable access to online learning. When the risk level drops back into the yellow zone, pre-k and elementary school students will be added to the group prioritized for in-person learning. She also recommends increasing capacity from 25% to 50% when that happens.