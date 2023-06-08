How local parents are working together to help with rising cost

For a third year parents are uniting and giving back to the community to help with rising cost as children head back-to-school.

SAN ANTONIO — "Now days times are hard and it's a struggle at times. I mean the school supplies have gone up." says Vanessa Sevilla.

A back to school event held at Herff Elementary held it's third anniversary. The event gives kids backpacks filled with school supplies and free haircuts.

The event was started by Serrah Ybarra, owner of Styled by Serrah Beauty Bar. When Ybarra started the event in 2021 they gave out 40 backpacks, this year they are giving out 150 backpacks and doing more than 100 free haircuts.

"We do this genuinely with a giving heart, so just to see the parents so grateful makes it worthwhile. It give it purpose." says Ybarra.

Ybarra use to be a single mother of 3, and she says buying school supplies was a struggle. Ybarra wants to give back to families who may be in the same boat she used to be.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics school supplies have increased by nearly 24% over the past two years. A recent survey by Deloitte shows back to school spending is expected to decline.