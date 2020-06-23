San Antonio school districts release calendars for upcoming school year, still weighing options

The schedules are approved, but the details of what learning will look like during the coronavirus pandemic are still up in the air.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas students will return to school this fall, but under what regulations?

For East Central ISD, the first day back is Aug. 17th. District spokesperson Brandon Oliver said they don't know what learning will look like just yet.

"The only thing that's set in stone is the calendar that was approved last week," Oliver said.

A few extra makeup days have already been added in, just in case the coronavirus is still a problem. Oliver said they're waiting on more guidelines from Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency to decide the rest. The TEA is expected to share details tomorrow.

"It may not be traditional, it may be distance learning," Oliver said. "It may be some distance learning and some in-person."

North East ISD has also released its calendar for the upcoming school year. Their first day back is also Aug. 17th.

NEISD Director of Communications Aubrey Chancellor said so far, the biggest change is that three holidays have been turned into half days. They, too, are waiting to make more decisions.

"NEISD is planning to offer in-person as well as virtual learning options," Chancellor said. "We are awaiting guidance from the TEA and will then determine specifics when it comes to academic options and safety guidelines."

Oliver said agreeing on a calendar is a start. With dates in place, parents can set a schedule. He said by next month, ECISD should have its plan set for the school year.

"It's coming soon," Oliver said. "At the beginning of July, we'll start saying, 'okay this is what we're going to be doing for learning and this is what it's going to look like.'"