San Antonio school districts plan for return of in-person summer classes by July

While local school districts don’t know what the future holds, some are planning to have some in-person classes this summer.

SAN ANTONIO — As we countdown the days until summer, San Antonio school districts have been planning for their return.

"Flexibility - we are here for the students, and we are here to help them,” Aubrey Chancellor with North East ISD said.

At this point districts say summer school will happen no matter what, so right now it’s not a matter of “if” but “how”.

“At the forefront of our planning is how can we re-engage students,” Barry Perez with Northside ISD said.

Both independent school districts say in June Summer classes will be held virtually only, and while they don’t know what the future holds, they are planning to have some in-person classes by July.

“This year the way we look at summer school is going to be different. I think we understand it may be a bigger pool of students that would benefit from some summer learning opportunities,” Perez said.

They will offer both summer enrichment programs for students wanting to get ahead, and course recovery programs for students catching up.

“We certainly understand that some parents are going to be worried. They’re not going to be ready for them to come back in that setting and that’s why we have both plans operating,” Chancellor said.

Both districts want to assure parents that whichever direction they decide to move in the future, that it will be done with the safety of the students in mind.