Some 4,000 local middle school students came together for the Hispanic Chamber's 9th annual "CORE 4 STEM" event.

"It is so fun to see the look on their kids faces when they come to the Whataburger booth," Kimberly Harle from Whataburger Community Affairs said.

The reason they're excited? Whataburger brought a robot soccer game with remote control that controlled the color of the sphere, the speed, and in what direction it is going.

"I think it's really great to get students involved with hands-on activities, and into different STEM activities," Taffola Middle School teacher Bianca Alvarado said.

Whataburger said behind everything in life there are STEM skills, whether that be in games, building cars, or even making a burger. "They are building a burger but they are using their problem solving," Harle said. "Their engineering, their IT skills, to really connect and have fun."

Toyota was another big presenter at Tuesday's interactive science and math event, showing the inner workings of a hybrid car, a virtual paint sprayer and simulators of the work they do at the plant.

But to really connect with the 6th, 7th, and 8th graders, they brought out the big guns, including a race track based around the game Fortnite. "Not every student was made to sit in a chair and read from a textbook," Mary Batch from Toyota told us. "They really learn a lot more when they are able to go out there and practice and play around with it. You want them to walk out where they're remembering some of the things that they were exposed to."

The control panel for the race track and the track itself was put together with different applications they actually have at the plant. "We want to really change the things they are doing in the classroom and give them more opportunities to have hands on application piece," said Batch.

