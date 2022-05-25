Weapon found on NEISD middle school campus after tip from parent; no indication of connection to Uvalde shooting

North East ISD said a parent reported a student may have brought a weapon to campus. They said a weapon was found, but no threats were made to anyone at the school.

SAN ANTONIO — A weapon was found at a San Antonio middle school on Tuesday, North East ISD officials said. However, there was no known connection between the incident and the Uvalde school shooting the same day.

The principal of Eisenhower Middle School said a parent reported that a student may have brought a weapon to campus. He said a weapon was found, but no threats were made to anyone at the school.

"We immediately contacted the North East Police Department (NEPD) and worked with the parent to quickly identify all students involved," Principal Jason Herrera wrote in a letter to parents.

"We have confirmed there was a weapon on campus yesterday," he said. "All students involved are now facing serious disciplinary consequences. We appreciate the parent who came forward to report their concern to administration. There was no threat made to anyone at school."

This incident occurred on the same day that 19 students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, about 80 miles west of San Antonio. There is no indication that the two events were related.

NEISD Superintendent Sean Maika responded to the Uvalde shooting on Tuesday, announcing that district police would increase patrols and asking parents to remind their children that threats carry serious consequences.

"As a parent myself, I know events like this cause added stress and concern. Like you, I came home this evening and hugged my children," he wrote. "While we will continue our regular security protocols, all available North East Police Department (NEPD) officers will be deployed to campuses to increase patrols around schools for the remainder of the year."