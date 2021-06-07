'I didn't get my diploma' | Southwest Legacy graduate kicked out of ceremony after waving Mexican flag

Ashley Saucedo said school officials threatened her with arrest if she tried to go back inside the Alamodome.

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video is from a similar incident this weekend in Asheville, North Carolina.

A Southwest Legacy High School graduate who waved a Mexican flag as she received her diploma took to social media alleging the school kicked her out of the ceremony and took her diploma from her.

In a string of posts made to Twitter, Ashley Saucedo says she didn't get her diploma and that her portion of the ceremony was removed from the recorded broadcast of Southwest Legacy's graduation held on Saturday, June 5 at the Alamodome.

Saucedo posted video from when her name was called. In it, you can see her approach the front of the stage while waving the flag. She then turns to collect her diploma when the 9-second video ends.

Saucedo said after receiving her diploma, school officials took it away from her and kicked her out of the Alamodome. She said she was told if she tried to go back inside, she would be arrested.

Saucedo said the school's action was "so unnecessary due to the fact that showing my pride and love for the country I love, and the school/district not allowing this is considered racist to me and my people."

Saucedo demanded an apology from her school's district and her diploma back.

A spokesperson from Southwest Independent School District said Saucedo "was never informed they would not receive their diploma." The spokesperson also said that Southwest ISD supports "all students who want to display pride in their heritage and culture."

As many of you know I didn’t get my diploma , and my part of the ceremony got taken out because I took out a Mexico flag when walking the stage . After walking the stage they handed me my diploma and then took it away from me and kicked me out of the Alamodome then I was told if pic.twitter.com/JUaJ8UVBBZ — ashley saguez (@AshleySaguez) June 6, 2021

Read the full statement from Southwest ISD below:

The campus and district take great pride in organizing a memorable commencement ceremony for all 450 seniors and their families. It is for this reason that protocols are applied to ensure events, such as graduation, remain dignified without large disruptions such as props, flags, somersaults, cart wheels or other actions. All seniors who attend their commencement ceremony are made aware that breaking these protocols could lead to consequences affecting their participation for the remainder of the ceremony.

We support all students who want to display pride in their heritage and culture. Last year, we started allowing student individuality such as decoration of graduation caps, which many students did. Despite the disruption of graduation, the student was never informed they would not receive their diploma.

Read the full statement from Saguez below:

"As many of you know I didn’t get my diploma , and my part of the ceremony got taken out because I took out a Mexico flag when walking the stage . After walking the stage they handed me my diploma and then took it away from me and kicked me out of the Alamodome then I was told if I went back in I was going to be arrested and pf course I didn’t resist. I feel like this is so unnecessary due to the fact that showing my pride and love for the country I love, and the school / district not allowing this is considered racist to me and my people. This is my part where I graduated and not once I feel ashamed of what I did this night June 4, 2021. I didn’t only do this for my family but for every person out there who has gone through hell and back just to be here in the United States to be able to live a better life . The school is Southwest Legacy Highschool in San Antonio Texas. I demand there is an apology and that my diploma is given to by the district. Please share this so that it can get out there. Thank you y recuerden ARRIBA MEXICO."