The San Antonio Independent School District says they hope to fill 200 teaching positions for the 2019-2020 school year at an upcoming job fair.

The SAISD Specialized Teacher Job Fair will take place on Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall.

The district says they'll hold initial interviews for certified teacher candidates in the areas of secondary science, math and English, dual language, career technology, and special education.

Applicants are encouraged to register in advance through the district's website.