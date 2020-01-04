SAN ANTONIO — Wearing protective gloves and masks, the teachers at Rogers Middle School are still working.

Principal Julie May says they plan to pass out 300 laptops as well as Wifi hotspots to students who don’t have the equipment or internet to access online work.

“As they encounter any challenges with technology, or anything the students are learning, we need to take away that barrier from the families,” May said.

It’s a plan that was already meant to be implemented over a three-year period. But once school closed down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that three-year project happened in just three weeks.

“Our teachers are so dedicated. They know that these children have a lot of needs and the biggest worry that these teachers have are what will happen to these children when so many don’t have access,” said San Antonio ISD Superintendent Pedro Martinez.

Martinez says the district has already spend over $6 million just for devices. They’re hoping to make all that money back through a technology bond question that will be voted on this November.

“We have a lot of confidence in the community that they know we’re doing this for them, and so we are sort of borrowing from that,” Martinez said.

He says the need is real, and the goal is that every one of the kids that used to walk their halls still have access to a proper education.

