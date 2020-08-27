San Antonio ISD plans to move students gradually back to school starting Sept. 8

On September 8, the district plans to bring back about 10 percent of students, and will limit class sizes to four to six students each.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD said Thursday it plans to move students back to campuses gradually beginning September 8.

The district is following metrics put out by San Antonio Metro Health that takes into account the "doubling time", the positivity rate and two-week trend in daily coronavirus cases numbers in Bexar County. Metro Health currently has the school risk level at moderate or "yellow zone" meaning that some students with special circumstances can return to campus.

SAISD began the school year with the entire district as virtual only. On September 8, the district plans to bring back about 10 percent of students, and will limit class sizes to four to six students each.

The district will prioritize student who have an urgent need to return to campus, if there families have consented.