San Antonio ISD is holding community meetings for each of the 13 schools getting major renovations under Bond 2016. District facilities staff, architects and school leaders will share preliminary plans and designs, and ask for community input.

The meetings will update the community on the bond timeline and project status, as well as provide the opportunity to ask questions, give feedback and meet the bond management team.

The first meeting is Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at Jefferson High School.

The $450 million bond provides funding for major renovations including replacing infrastructure systems. In most cases, those infrastructure systems are more than 40 years old. Other changes include upgrading science labs and expanding other classroom spaces to meet recommended state guidelines.

The 13 schools to receive extensive renovations are Brackenridge, Burbank, Edison, Fox Tech, Sam Houston, Lanier and Jefferson high schools; Davis, Rogers and Tafolla middle schools; Bowden and Irving academies; and J. T. Brackenridge Elementary School.

This is the schedule for community meetings:

Sept. 12 (Wed) at 6 p.m. Jefferson High School, Student Union Building (next to Cafeteria), 723 Donaldson Ave.

Sept. 14 (Fri) at 5:30 p.m. Irving Dual Language Academy, Library, 1300 Delgado St.

Sept. 19 (Wed) at 6 p.m. Tafolla Middle School, Library, 1303 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd.

Sept. 20 (Thurs) at 4:30 p.m. J.T. Brackenridge Elementary, Cafeteria, 1214 Guadalupe St.

Sept. 20 (Thurs) at 6 p.m. Burbank High School, Cafeteria, 1002 Edwards St.

Sept. 25 (Tues) at 6:30 p.m. Lanier High School, Library, 1514 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd.

Sept. 26 (Wed) at 5 p.m. Edison High School, Library, 701 Santa Monica Drive

Sept. 29 (Sat) in conjunction with 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. East Side Educational Summit Sam Houston High School, Cafeteria, 4635 E. Houston St. Davis Middle School, at Sam Houston High School auditorium, 4635 E. Houston St.

Oct. 10 (Wed) at 5 p.m. Rogers Middle School, Cafeteria, 314 Galway St.

Oct. 17 (Wed) at 5:30 p.m. Brackenridge High School, Auditorium, 400 Eagleland Dr.



Meetings for Bowden Academy and Fox Tech High School have not been announced yet.

