San Antonio ISD board approves Election Day as a student holiday

The announcement was made on the district's Facebook page.

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video was published on August 18, 2020.

San Antonio Independent School District said the board of trustees voted Tuesday to approve November 3, which is Election Day, as a student holiday.

The announcement was made on the district's Facebook page. The district says it is partnering with the Bexar County Elections Office to host 40 polling sites. Those polling sites will draw increased traffic to the schools. The district said the school holiday will allow the schools to avoid disruptions to the arrival and dismissal procedures.

You can see the full Facebook post and calendars listed below:

During last night’s board meeting, the Board of Trustees approved a modification to our instructional calendar that will... Posted by San Antonio ISD on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Other school districts in the San Antonio area, like Judson ISD, also decided to make Election Day a holiday.