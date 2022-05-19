Grass fire leads to brief evacuation at South San High School

A fire started across the street from South San H.S. around 2:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A grass fire led to the brief evacuation of students at South San High School Thursday afternoon.

The fire began across the street from South San High around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The school district tweeted that all students were evacuated as a safety precaution and were to be picked up at the South San Athletic Center.

The district also said the students were never in any danger. Video sent to KENS 5 by a student shows how close the grass fire was to the property; first responders quickly extinguished it upon arrival.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.