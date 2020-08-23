San Antonio Food Bank recognized for feeding thousands of families through partnership with Southside ISD

The Food Bank has been distributing food to Southside ISD families at the district's Kym Rapier Food Pantry every two weeks. More than 500 families show up each day.

SAN ANTONIO — The Southside Independent School District honors the San Antonio Food Bank for feeding 30,000 people during the past year.

The district and the Food Bank formed a partnership in April as the coronavirus pandemic was rapidly spreading across south Texas. The Food Bank has been distributing food to Southside ISD families at the district's Kym Rapier Food Pantry every two weeks. More than 500 families show up each day.

"It's a huge positive impact on our families," said Southside ISD Superintendent Rolando Ramirez. "Families are looking forward to the distribution. They go out for the week just waiting for this day. And they are here from 5:30 in the morning and the assistance is greatly needed. So we are very grateful to the Food Bank for being able to provide this to our families."

"Super humble to get some recognition today," said Eric Cooper, the CEO of San Antonio Food Bank. "That really goes to the volunteers, staff, and the great supporters of the Food Bank. "A huge congratulations to Southside Independent School District for the committment to education, but also going beyond the classroom to make sure their families get nourishment of body."