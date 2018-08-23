Just days until the first day of school, signs outside Northeast ISD's transportation offices say they need drivers.

NEISD director of transportation Bill Harrison, said the part-time nature of the job and strict qualifications make recruitment and retention difficult. He says they still need drivers for 17 to 25 routes.

“Not only will we have to fill those routes, we reorganize and consolidate routes, doing double runs. We parked 15 buses; those are buses that we aren't using this year,” he said.

You have to have a CDL, pass a yearly physical exam, and pass a 20-hour certification course.

Northside ISD said they are also looking to hire 50 bus driver positions. They anticipate being up to 10 routes short on the first day of school.

© 2018 KENS