San Antonio College announces reopening plans for fall amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO — Most classes and courses at San Antonio College will be offered during the fall online or by remote instruction, the school announced Tuesday.

In a news release, SAC said it will use Zoom for regularly scheduled meeting days and times - which has been something the school has already been doing for several months.

"Students and most faculty and staff have been learning, teaching and working remotely since the pandemic reached San Antonio in the spring."

SAC said it's making an exception for the Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs because the courses "cannot be taught remotely and require hands-on, in-person learning and skills assessments."

According to SAC, "the campus will have a limited reopening to accommodate these courses" - and will offer in-person instruction for:

Dental Assisting

EMT - Basic

EMT - Paramedic

Fire Academy

Law Enforcement Academy

Medical Assisting

Mortuary Science

Nursing

CTE classes will be held in the following buildings:

Nursing and Allied Health Complex

Nail Technical Center

Chance Academic Center

Moody Learning Center

First Responders Academy (located in Von Ormy)

SAC said it has incorporated state-of-the art health and safety protocols for CTE students who return to campus during the limited reopening - including designated entrances into buildings, health/temperature screening areas, wearing of face coverings and other measures to create a safe learning environment.

According to SAC President, Dr. Robert Vela, the plan is the result of an exhaustive assessment of SAC’s academic programs, services and resources.

“Our faculty and staff conducted a top-to-bottom analysis to arrive at an approach ensuring no interruption of academic offerings or services and creating the safest learning and teaching environment possible,” Vela said. “Both new and returning students can be assured that their health and safety are our top priority and that we are doing everything in our power to ensure their academic success in the fall.”