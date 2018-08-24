SAN ANTONIO - To students, Mike Castaneda might be just another bus driver. But "Mr. Mike" was named the best school bus driver in Texas, and he's one of the best in North America.

"I try to do the best that I can every day. I know if I do that, then I'll be the safest driver on the road," Castaneda said.

He has the trophies to show for it. He's won five state championships and boasts a third place finish an international competition this summer.

Castaneda has been driving buses for the North East Independent School District for 18 years, and he said he always looks forward to it.

However, like many drivers, he said backing up and parallel parking are his biggest challenges.

"Mike is a competitor. He likes to give his best all the time. In general, he's a humble person. Just don't mess with him," Castaneda's supervisor Kevin Murray said.

As the school year begins, Mike is asking drivers to do two things: Put the phone down so they can focus on driving, and stop for school buses.

© 2018 KENS