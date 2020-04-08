San Antonio area teachers not leaving classrooms in droves amid coronavirus concerns

Most San Antonio area schools were bracing for the possibility of record resignations due to the coronavirus. So far, that is not happening.

SAN ANTONIO — Jimmy Bryant believes he drafted his resignation letter at least 50 times. He couldn’t sleep the night before having an important but challenging conversation with school leaders at New Braunfels High School.

“It wasn’t an easy choice. But it was something I had been going back and forth on a while,” Bryant said.

Bryant, who’s worked for the New Braunfels Independent School District for 10 years as a teacher and coach, was walking into a lesson of decisiveness and courage. He resigned from the assistant football coaching position and head soccer duties at New Braunfels High School.

“As much as I love coaching…as much as I love sports,” he said. “I don’t see a way if you’re listening to what the scientists are---what the doctors are saying, where you could safely play contact sports right now,” he said.

According to the former coach, the switch flipped for him after the volley of back-to-decisions resulted in a decision to show up in-person at work on August 24.

Bryant said he had to put his biological family first. He had to think of his wife, Kristen, who faces some immune issues and is a teacher, and his son Frankie, who has asthma.

“I didn’t feel like I was gonna be able to protect my family,” Bryant said. “There would be too many possible exposures to it. And I would really have no idea where it came from if I brought it home.”

Bryant isn't the only teacher facing the decision of resignation and retirement because of the threat of the coronavirus. Family medical issues and fear of COVID-19 is forcing educators to draw a line in the sand.

A query of San Antonio area schools reveals teachers are leaving the classroom but not in droves. In fact, school statistics show just the opposite. More teachers are staying put, and fewer are going as of the end of July.

The Northside Independent School district said their retirement level held steady at 108 employees for 2019 and 2020. The system’s resignations dropped from 399 to 272.

North East ISD saw retirement number climb from 46 in 2019 to 69 this year. The district’s resignation rate plunged from 356 in 2019 to 163 in 2020.

The San Antonio Independent School District also reports the total number of resignations and retirements decreased from 2019’s 376 to 312, so far this year.

Comal ISD reports from the end of May to the end of July they accepted 66 resignations. Nine, per the district, made it a point to single out COVID-19 as a reason for departure. They provided no 2019 figures or complete data from this year.

The school system did highlight 129 new teachers hired for the new school year.

According to the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City School system provided only May-July numbers too. They had two retirements and 21 resignations. Six exits came with no two-week notice.

East Central ISD said goodbye to two teachers from their 700 plus roll.

In New Braunfels, Bryant posted his letter of resignation on social media. He got more praise than bruises for his decision.

“I couldn’t just make a statement that I was resigning. Sorry. This is it,” He said. “I felt like it was important for me to provide some context and an explanation.”

The husband and father said he drafted a different letter before he met with his school’s upper brass.

“I’m fortunate that—that draft of the announcement did not have to go out,” He said.

Bryant is going to remain on at the high school as a history teacher. He believes that option is safer for his family. He also sends his support to the coaches who will still work with student-athletes in this global pandemic.