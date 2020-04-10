San Antonio area ready to recognize educators on World Teachers' Day

The day honors teachers for their contributions to our community, particularly in this extraordinary year of remote learning and other educational challenges.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians are gearing up to celebrate the contribution of educators in this extraordinary year as World Teachers' Day arrives Monday, Oct. 5.

The day is getting highlighted in Texas by #TeachersCan, a movement supported by more than 125 partnering businesses and organizations committed to elevating the teaching profession and honoring the critical role teachers play in the state's success.

Numerous local social media posts are highlighting the upcoming day of celebration and encouraging people to wear light blue in support of educators.

Tomorrow is #WorldTeachersDay. Our teachers are working harder than ever to meet the challenges of virtual & in-person learning. Take time to #ThankATeacher for all they do every day across NISD! #TeachersCan #NISDBackTogetherBetter pic.twitter.com/pYWAquHrEv — Northside ISD (@NISD) October 4, 2020

We know our #ExtraordinaryAHISD #TeachersCan do anything! On World Teacher Day, October 5, and every day, we are grateful! 💙🐴💛 https://t.co/Ll32l6TswJ pic.twitter.com/Tb53ANdrzu — Alamo Heights ISD (@AHISD) October 4, 2020

#TeachersCan also is organizing a statewide effort to light buildings with light blue on Monday evening as another sign of support. All Texas businesses, organizations, municipalities and community members are encouraged to participate.

The lights will be going blue at the Alamodome, the Tower of the Americas, the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center and many other locations around San Antonio. Here's the full list.

If you are a teacher, you're invited to share your story at the TeachersCan.org website or by using #TeachersCan on social media.