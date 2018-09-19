SAN ANTONIO - YWLA Primary at Page is set to be the second all-girls school in the San Antonio Independent School District.

It will open in Aug. 2019 starting with Kindergarten and first grade. The district said the school will add a grade each year and become K-5th grade.

“We are proud to offer our parents another high-quality option for their children,” said SAISD Superintendent Pedro Martinez. “Over the past decade, Young Women’s Leadership Academy has demonstrated its ability to cultivate academic success and intentional leadership among its students. What better way to celebrate the school’s 10-year anniversary than to replicate its success by launching YWLA Primary for even younger students.”

The original YWLA serves high school students. SAISD said YWLA Primary at Page will be open to "all girls who live within Bexar County." There are reportedly no academic entry requirements, and admission is based on a lottery system.

SAISD said the application period for the first cohort of students will begin on Nov. 26, and the first open house will be held Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. at Page Middle School located at 401 Berkshire Ave.

Page has been phasing out as a middle school and only has 8th grade left for this school year. Starting next year, SAISD said only the new all-girls elementary will be at the campus.

