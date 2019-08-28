SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD teachers said they are still dealing with air conditioning issues as they start the third week of the school year. The district has been having A/C issues since the first day of school.

With temperatures still reaching 100 degrees outside, teachers said the heat in their classrooms is unbearable.

“To have this many classrooms, and this many kids and staff affected is really, really problematic,” said Shelley Potter with the San Antonio ISD Teacher Alliance.

Tuesday night, the SAISD Alliance held a meeting for teachers and parents affected by the ongoing A/C issues, and helped them come up with solutions to voice their concerns.

Educators said some of the A/C issues have been addressed, but there are still some classrooms without any air.

“It’s been really a challenge for teachers to get off to a good start,” Potter said. “In all of these situations, they’re still having class, some of them are moving to various parts of the building.”

One teacher, who asked not to be named, said a few classrooms at her school were peaking at 82 degrees. Other teachers said their school dismissed the students early because of the lack of A/C, but had to hold the kids who weren’t picked up in the cafeteria with no air conditioning.

“I’m hearing my child come back every day, and he’s saying, ‘well, it was hot today on our campus,’” said David Garza, a teacher and parent at SAISD. “It’s upsetting.”

We reached out to the district, but it was after hours and were not able to get a response by the time this story aired.

District officials told KENS 5 last week: "We do have a task force that's ready and send out technicians whenever we hear of an issue, and we've got the fans and portable A/C units to help cool while work is being done."

Garza’s son said his P.E. class was moved from the gym into the cafeteria due to lack of A/C, and most days they’re not doing much activity.

“We just sit down where we usually just eat lunch,” said 5th grader Dillon Garza. “We'll just be quiet, don’t talk, and some of the kids just fall asleep and do nothing.”

Teachers said the environment is not conducive to learning and many are already behind in their curriculum.

“One of the most important times of the school year are the first three weeks, because that’s when you’re really setting the expectations for your students, it’s when you’re laying the foundation, and it’s just really a challenge to get that good start when we have this situation persisting,” said Potter.

