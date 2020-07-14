x
Skip Navigation

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

education

SAISD superintendent reveals start of school plans

The school year is set to begin on August 17.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD's superintendent Pedro Martinez has revealed the district's 'start of school' plans amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

During a media briefing Tuesday afternoon, Martinez announced that the district is proposing to the board that the 2020-2021 school year will begin on August 17. The previous start of the school year was August 10. He also announced that the first three weeks of instruction would be online-only.

However, Martinez made it clear that parents will have the ultimate choice of having their students learn in-person or virtually for the remainder of the semester.

Flexibility is expected to be offered to employees with compromised health conditions, but special needs staff may still have to report for in-person instruction. 

RELATED: Back to school? The options SA area districts are offering for the upcoming school year

RELATED: Virus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say

RELATED: Dealing with new plans as back-to-school fast approaches

RELATED: 'It makes no sense' | Mayor Turner disagrees with sending kids back to school