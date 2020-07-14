SAISD superintendent reveals start of school plans

The school year is set to begin on August 17.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD's superintendent Pedro Martinez has revealed the district's 'start of school' plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a media briefing Tuesday afternoon, Martinez announced that the district is proposing to the board that the 2020-2021 school year will begin on August 17. The previous start of the school year was August 10. He also announced that the first three weeks of instruction would be online-only.

However, Martinez made it clear that parents will have the ultimate choice of having their students learn in-person or virtually for the remainder of the semester.