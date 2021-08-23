SAISD Superintendent Pedro Martinez being considered for Chicago Public Schools CEO

Martinez acknowledged that he is exploring that opportunity in his hometown, but said he remains focused on San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD Superintendent Pedro Martinez is a candidate to become the CEO of Chicago Public Schools, according to media reports.

Chicago Public Schools is the third-biggest district in the country with over 600 schools and almost 350,000 students. Martinez acknowledged that he is exploring that opportunity in his hometown, but said he remains focused on San Antonio.

Janice Jackson had served as the CEO from 2017 until June of 2021, when she stepped down and was replaced by interim CEO José Torres.

Martinez recently made news by mandating that masks be worn in school buildings and all staff get vaccinated against COVID-19, prompting a lawsuit from the Texas Attorney General.

He released the following statement on Monday afternoon:

"It is a compliment that Chicago Public Schools considers me a candidate for CEO, and it speaks well to the great work that is happening here in San Antonio. I am very happy in San Antonio ISD and proud of the transformation that is improving our children’s educational equity so that each receives what they need to develop to their full academic and social potential.