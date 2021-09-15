SAISD Superintendent headed to Chicago, report says

According to the Chicago Tribune, the mayor will make the announcement about Pedro Martinez becoming the next Chief Executive of Chicago Public Schools on Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — The Chicago Tribune is reporting San Antonio Independent School District Superintendent Pedro Martinez is the next Chief Executive of Chicago Public Schools. A formal announcement is expected later Wednesday.

According to the Tribune, Mayor Lori Lightfoot will make the official announcement at the Chicago-area high school Martinez graduated from.

Martinez previously worked as the Chief Financial Officer for the school system there.

The district named Martinez as a front runner for the job three weeks ago.

SAISD confirmed the Tribune story, saying the announcement will take place at 9 a.m.

Martinez released a statement about his departure:

"I will always care deeply about San Antonio ISD. Although I’m leaving with a heavy heart, I know this district will not skip a beat in its pursuit of excellence on behalf of our children. The strongest organizations are those that are built to outlive us – to be sustainable beyond the current leadership. And SAISD clearly has the depth of talent and skill to move gracefully forward.

The Board and the staff are extremely effective at what they do, and SAISD is in a strong position for continued success. Strength runs deep throughout the district – amongst our Trustees and across campuses, classrooms, departments and advisory committees. I personally know how dedicated our Board members are to this community, to equity, and to student and family support. They are bold leaders, and under their guidance, the SAISD team has implemented nationally recognized safety practices, are executing the largest bond effort in district and city history, and have gathered the parent feedback to accomplish a thoughtful and inclusive multi-year ESSER plan.

Improving the lives of children through education has always been, and will always be, this district’s top priority. I am grateful to everyone within the SAISD family and throughout the San Antonio community for their support in embracing change – and in welcoming me. The admiration has been mutual."



SAISD Board President Christina Martinez also released a statement, showing support and understanding: