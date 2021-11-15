SAISD substitute teachers could soon earn more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Independent School District's Board of Trustees is expected to vote on a significant daily pay rate increase for substitute teachers for the spring of 2022, the district said in a news release. The board will hear a presentation Monday at 5:30 p.m.
In reviewing the data, SAISD found that the highest number of unfilled jobs are on Mondays and Fridays so – the district adjusted its plan:
- The plan would increase the substitute rates for a certified substitute in a critical subject area to $200 a day for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and pay subs $225 a day for Mondays and Fridays. Critical areas are recognized as Bilingual/ESL/Dual Language, Special Education, Math, Science, English and Social Studies.
- Non-critical area substitutes will be paid $175 per day for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and $200 a day for Mondays and Fridays in the elementary grades. In the secondary grades, these substitutes will earn $200 a day for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and $225 a day for Mondays and Fridays.
- A certified individual who is not substituting in the area of their certification will receive $150 a day for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and $175 a day for Mondays and Fridays in the elementary grades. In the secondary grades, these substitutes will earn $175 a day for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and $200 a day for Mondays and Fridays.
- A degreed substitute will earn $135 a day for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and $160 a day for Mondays and Fridays in the elementary grades. In the secondary grades, these substitutes will earn $160 a day for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and $185 a day for Mondays and Fridays.
- A non-degreed substitute will earn $120 a day for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and $145 a day for Mondays and Fridays in the elementary grades. In the secondary grades, these substitutes will earn $135 a day for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and $160 a day for Mondays and Fridays.
- Secondary teacher substitutes at Cooper Academy and in the Sam Houston and Lanier clusters will receive an additional $25 to their daily rate.
School districts across San Antonio, the state and country are experiencing a decline in the number of available certified teachers, SAISD said. Currently, the district has 100 teacher vacancies.
Board President Christina Martinez said qualified and credentialed teachers and substitutes are critical to the learning process.
“Our young people need to be surrounded with as many safe and caring adults as possible. It's how we will close social-emotional and academic gaps we've experienced over the last three school years due to the pandemic,” she said. “This daily pay rate increase proposal is a way for us to express to our substitutes how valuable they are, and it's one piece of the puzzle in providing the exceptional education our students deserve. Through this program, we are re-inventing our substitute teachers and it is our hope that we can fill the vacancies we're experiencing for good.”