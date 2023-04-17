SAISD approves nearly $20 million in pay raises for all full-time staff

The district says millions of dollars in cuts at its central office helped make the raises possible.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's third-biggest school district is preparing to give all full-time staff a raise after trustees on Monday night approved $19.9 million in increased compensation.

According to a release from San Antonio ISD, which services more than 40,000 students, more than half of that package is expected to go towards higher salaries for teachers. They're expected to kick in for the 2023-24 school year.

The district called the compensation package "one of the largest in SAISD's history," adding it's "the largest pay increase in total dollars in the last 25 years." The raises range from 3% to 9%, with educators who have been with SAISD for more than five years receiving more money the longer they've been with the district.

"This historic increase reflects the deep appreciation and respect for each and every SAISD employee," Superintendent Jaime Aquino is quoted as saying in the release.

A district spokesperson told KENS 5 that "tough cuts" at the district level largely helped make the pay raises possible, including $16 million in budget cuts at SAISD's central office. Another $6.5 million in cuts will be made there next school year, officials say.

The starting rate for hourly employees will also go up from $16 to $16.50 an hour, and will also receive a raise based on their experience level. Other educators like bilingual teachers, special education teachers and speech pathologists also stand to receive bigger stipends.

>MORE TEXAS EDUCATION NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.