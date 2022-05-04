SAISD names Dr. Jaime Aquino as the lone finalist to be their next superintendent

He was selected as New York State Bilingual Teacher of the Year in 1990, and has served in leadership roles in schools in Los Angeles, Denver, and Connecticut.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Independent School District has named Dr. Jaime Aquino as the lone finalist to be their next superintendent, the district announced on Monday evening.

“He was born and raised in the Dominican Republic and is deeply committed to ensuring that all children have access to an excellent education," said board president Christina Martinez. "Having begun his career as a bilingual teacher over 30 years ago in Queens, New York, he has deep experience as a leader in diverse, urban school districts and a record of achieving academic success with children just like ours.”

A special meeting will be held on May 3, after the state-mandated 21-day waiting period, to confirm Aquino. He was selected as New York State Bilingual Teacher of the Year in 1990, and has served in leadership roles in schools in Los Angeles, Denver, and Connecticut.

"I am honored and humbled to have been selected as the new superintendent for San Antonio Independent School District,” Aquino said in a press release. “I am grateful to the Board of Trustees for entrusting the future of over 45,000 students to my care. It is not a task I take lightly, and I am ready to collaborate and lead our district powerfully forward. I consider myself a teacher first. Whether I was in Denver, New York or Los Angeles – I lead with a teacher's heart, and I am excited to walk back into the ‘classroom’ with SAISD's kids.”