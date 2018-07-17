SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD is significantly expanding its English-Spanish dual language classes. By this fall, a total of 45 campuses will have this program, that's up 13 from last year.

On Tuesday, principals held a workshop to learn ways to best implement the program. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Olivia Hernandez said that this change is a response to San Antonio's growing Hispanic population.

"There is a need out there. Also, many jobs require that the applicants be bilingual. That has an economic advantage for our students," Dr. Hernandez said. "The dual language program is the only bilingual program that fully closes the achievement gap for English learners within time and through a well-implemented program."

Dr. Cassis McClung from Riverside Park Academy says that her school started the program last year. She says that students have greatly benefited from the class because they learn from each other. She said that the similar learning experience happened at Tuesday's workshop with her colleagues.

"I don't speak very much Spanish at all but I was paired with a principal who speak Spanish fluently. It's a great link to be able to speak with someone who speaks the language fluently and helps me learn. It goes both ways," Dr. McClung said. "Being able to expand our program is a marvelous opportunity for our kids. We have a high population of low-income students who are bilingual who are monolingual speaking Spanish. This gives them an opportunity to be competitive."

SAISD said that dual-language programs have proven to have cognitive and academic benefits. The district's expansion includes a pilot program for an early college dual-language program at Brackenridge High School for native Spanish speakers.

