SAISD implementing new strategic plan as they head back to classroom Monday

SAN ANTONIO — The city’s third largest district is heading back to class Monday.

San Antonio ISD will be kicking off its first day of school, welcoming back 45,000 students across 98 campuses.

The district is implementing a new strategic plan this year to improve student success called the ‘Always Learning’ plan. School leaders gave us a look at what the intiative looks like.

It’s a five year strategic management plan that was adopted earlier this year. It includes four goals and four guardrails that reflect the community’s vision. The plan also shows the values the district hopes to embody to pursue their goals.

Highlights include:

Improving reading and writing outcomes for all students

Improving math outcomes for black students

Improving college readiness for students with disabilities

Improving social emotional readiness in all students

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Shawn Bird says a lot of work went into developing this plan. The district took input from staff and community members.

"It's really about making sure that we have equitable programs in our schools and we have a process for teachers and everybody in the system really to see what our promises to students so that everybody can be part of the solution for delivering a great education to our students.”

Dr. Bird says this also goes into the district’s right sizing plan. This means some school buildings could be closing depending on the outcome of on ongoing study.

However, the district says right sizing could lead to better serving students. An important point here: nothing will change for the upcoming school year.

If it happens, the transition would be set for the fall of 2024.

