SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD is in need of new teachers for next year. The district is hiring elementary and secondary teachers for a variety of subjects and classes.

There will be a job fair tomorrow from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday at the SAISD central office on West Quincy.

